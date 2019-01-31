Super Bowl teams get green light service around Atlanta

ATLANTA - Today, we're expecting to see a lot of football fans arrive in the city and that means our roads are going to be more congested than normal.
On Thursday, Channel 2’s Lori Wilson was inside the Transportation Management Center, where she got a bird’s-eye view of the traffic around the city.
She saw the New England Patriots' team buses.
As the buses went from downtown to Georgia Tech, the staff in the traffic center made sure that they hit green lights the entire way.
They said it is a courtesy they are providing for both Super Bowl teams, but it’s also important to make sure that everyone around the buses is safe.
