ATLANTA - Authorities say they have seized $24 million worth of counterfeit items and the Super Bowl in Atlanta is still days away.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas was at the news conference as NFL and law enforcement officials show off the tickets and merchandise that was confiscated.
Authorities said the nearly 300,000 items were seized since last year's Super Bowl and hundreds more have been snagged in recent days in Atlanta.
Thomas learned that one of the alleged rings was tied to a routine traffic stop in Gwinnett County.
We have EXCLUSIVE bodycam video of the traffic stop and authorities taking down some of the counterfeit suspects, on Channel 2 Action News
Authorities talk about all the counterfeit tickets and merchandise being found around metro Atlanta . I’m investigating how One ring ties into a routine traffic stop in one #gwinnettcounty city . @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/ctCatyGxBH— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) January 31, 2019
