Grady High School cheerleading team suspended for 'inappropriate' behavior

ATLANTA - The Grady High School varsity cheerleading team has been suspended for the rest of the season for "inappropriate" and "unprofessional" behavior.
In a message to parents, Bockman said she made the decision after several incidents at basketball games, including cheerleaders using profanity and taunting rival teams.
“Over the basketball season, I have witnessed (and also had to intervene in) serious situations of behavior and actions on the part of our cheer team that reflect poorly on Grady,” Bockman wrote in the Jan. 18 message.
The principal listed numerous concerns with the team, and said the most “serious and distressing” occurred Jan. 15, the night of a girls’ basketball game at Maynard Holbrook Jackson High School.
“At that time, members of the team were in the Jackson lobby displaying very inappropriate behavior and making offensive remarks. When the team went to the bus, members of the team recorded themselves using very profane language directed toward adults including Jackson administrators, school resource officers, and Jackson parents as well as Jackson students. This recording was then posted on social media where it was shared multiple times,” Bockman wrote.
