ATLANTA - Three people died in a small plane that crashed into a field in northwest Atlanta, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The crash happened at 1350 Bolton Road, which is near English Park and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 12:15 p.m.
Authorities said the plane had just taken off from Fulton County Airport, also known as Charlie Brown Field, when it went down.
Video of the scene shows fire at a park. Smoke can be seen for miles in the area.
Authorities are checking neighborhoods to see if anyone else was injured.
Witnesses in the area reported hearing the crash and feeling their buildings shake.
Atlanta Fire can confirm a plane crash near Fulton Industrial Pkwy and Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. FF’s extinguishing hotspots at this time. There are no survivors. Working to confirm total number of occupants that were on aircraft. Also checking neighborhood for injuries. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/Z3NHPHMVMo— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) December 20, 2018
This is the second small plane crash Channel 2 Action News has reported in less than 24 hours.
Three people died and another was injured after a small plane crashed near the Union County Airport in Blairsville Wednesday night.
