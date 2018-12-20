UNION COUNTY, Ga. - Three people are dead after a small plane crashed in northeast Georgia.
It happened near the Union County Airport in Blairsville just after 7:30 Wednesday night.
Emergency Management officials said a fourth person was on the plane and survived. First responders airlifted that victim to a hospital.
Union County borders Tennessee, and Blairsville is about 100 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.
The Channel 2 Action News news desk is making calls to get new information and to find out where the plane was coming from.
We'll have any updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GBI employee poses for photo with murder victim's remains
- 2 suspects on the run after deadly carjacking in southeast Atlanta
- Mom sentenced for running 1 of largest prostitution rings ever in DeKalb
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}