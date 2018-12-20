  • 3 dead, another injured after plane crash in North Georgia

    UNION COUNTY, Ga. - Three people are dead after a small plane crashed in northeast Georgia.

    It happened near the Union County Airport in Blairsville just after 7:30 Wednesday night.

    Emergency Management officials said a fourth person was on the plane and survived. First responders airlifted that victim to a hospital.

    Union County borders Tennessee, and Blairsville is about 100 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

