ATLANTA - Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot and killed during a carjacking in southeast Atlanta.
Atlanta police were called to Carey Drive around 1 p.m. when they found the victim shot in the chest. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police confirmed to Channel 2's Rikki Klaus that a female and male suspect are on the run after they stole a silver 4-door car.
Klaus learned the victim is in his 60s and a coworker witnessed the shooting. Police said the coworker was able to get away.
We're following this breaking news for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
BREAKING: Police say there are 2 suspects: (1) a woman dressed in a top that says PINK and leggings (2) a clean-shaven man with short hair dressed in dark clothes. Police say they stole a silver 4-door car. pic.twitter.com/DYkvDah0pX— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) December 19, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
- GBI employee poses for photo with murder victim's remains
- Motel SWAT standoff ends after gunshots; 2 arrested
- Mom sentenced for running 1 of largest prostitution rings ever in DeKalb
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}