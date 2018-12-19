  • 2 suspects on the run after deadly carjacking in southeast Atlanta

    ATLANTA - Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot and killed during a carjacking in southeast Atlanta.

    Atlanta police were called to Carey Drive around 1 p.m. when they found the victim shot in the chest. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    Police confirmed to Channel 2's Rikki Klaus that a female and male suspect are on the run after they stole a silver 4-door car.

    Klaus learned the victim is in his 60s and a coworker witnessed the shooting. Police said the coworker was able to get away. 

