Motel SWAT standoff ends after gunshots; 2 arrested

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - At least two people were arrested hours after a SWAT standoff at a local motel.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington was live at the scene at the Motel 6 in Bremen on Channel 2 Action News This Morning as authorities placed one man into an ambulance and a woman, wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, in handcuffs.
We're at the scene learning more about what sparked the standoff, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
SWAT STANDOFF OVER.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) December 19, 2018
Gunshots fired.
Two people in custody.
I'll break down the new details, I learned in a LIVE report, next.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/fqkwicxfzp
