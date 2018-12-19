  • Motel SWAT standoff ends after gunshots; 2 arrested

    Updated:

    HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - At least two people were arrested hours after a SWAT standoff at a local motel. 

    Channel 2's Audrey Washington was live at the scene at the Motel 6 in Bremen on Channel 2 Action News This Morning as authorities placed one man into an ambulance and a woman, wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, in handcuffs.

    We're at the scene learning more about what sparked the standoff, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories