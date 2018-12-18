Gov. Deal announces shipping company to create hundreds of jobs in Gwinnett

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An international shipping company will expand its Gwinnett County operations, creating more than 350 new jobs, officials said.
Officials from the city of Peachtree Corners broke the news regarding Hapag-Lloyd’s consolidation and expansion Tuesday morning. Gov. Nathan Deal, Gwinnett Commission Chairman Charlotte Nash and other officials held a news conference at the Capitol Tuesday.
The economic impact the project is expected to bring to Georgia on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Gov. Deal announces more than 350 new jobs coming to Gwinnett County; believes the state is well prepared to weather another potential recession. pic.twitter.com/VREXvpu8ga— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 18, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
- Henry County 12-year-old appeals expulsion for sexual misconduct
- Funeral service held for fallen DeKalb County officer
- 2 teens arrested, accused of making violent threats at school
Hapag-Lloyd merged with United Arab Shipping Company in 2017 and is consolidating operations at its offices on Spalding Drive in Peachtree Corners, officials said.
Hapag-Lloyd is the fifth-largest shipping company in the world.
Announcements such as Tuesday’s deal in Gwinnett and last week’s announcement of the relocation of Fortune 500 company Norfolk Southern have been salves of sorts to business boosters who were crestfallen at the loss of Amazon’s second headquarters project known as HQ2.
This article was written by Tyler Estep with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}