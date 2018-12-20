'Remain indoors' - Heavy police presence in Brookhaven neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Brookhaven police are warning residents to stay away from an area this morning.
In a Facebook post, authorities said there is a "heavy police presence" in the area of Childers Road and Shady Valley Drive.
Police urge residents to stay inside.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to learn more about this developing story -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon
