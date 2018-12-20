0 DA to Ghost Face Gangsters: 'We're coming after you'

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - As more and more violent crimes are linked to the same dangerous gang, it's drawing more focused attention from authorities.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose, Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds sent a stern message to the Ghost Face Gangsters.

“We will not tolerate it. If you come here and you’re in a gang and you (commit) a crime, then get ready. Because we’re coming after you, and we’re going to prosecute you,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said he's using the recent guilty pleas of two men to help send his message.

"We absolutely, categorically have drawn a line in the sand," Reynolds said.

Earlier this week, Christopher Brewster and Kenneth Ransom pleaded guilty to the gruesome murder of Alexander Ayala.

Reynolds said Brewster and Ransom lured Ayala and robbed him along Blackhawk Trail in Mableton.

"(He was) literally shot in cold blood and left to die," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the gang members -- known for their distinctive "767" tattoos -- also burned the victim's truck after they killed him.

"They tied a rope around his leg, dragged him up a hill, put him in a vehicle, took him to a wooded area and left him there to die," Reynolds said.

Brewster and Ransom will spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Reynolds said the Ghost Face Gangsters are at the top of their radar.

