Ex-teacher pleads guilty to sexually abusing 4 students

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A former Gwinnett teacher pleaded guilty this morning on charges he had sex with four of his students at school.
Villie Jones,45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 20 years probation.
Channel 2 Action News first reported on Jones when he was arrested in 2017.
Jones admitted that he had ongoing sexual relationships with four students at South Gwinnett High School. An indictment shows the abuse began in November 2014 — three months after he began working at the school — and ended in April 2017. One of the students was under the age of 16; the remaining three ranged in age from 16 to 18.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas was in the courtroom when a dramatic scene played out as Jones was led away in handcuffs. A relative passed out after the sentence was read and paramedics were called to the courtroom.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
