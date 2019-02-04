  • Police officer run over, hurt in hit-and-run in south Fulton County

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a police officer was hit by a truck.

    According to Union City police, a Fairburn police officer was hit by a truck near a Quik Trip on Senoia Road early Monday morning.

    Fairburn police say an officer was assisting another officer in the area, when he got into a suspect's truck to remove him from the truck.

    At some point, the officer was knocked out of the truck.

    The suspect ran over the officer and drove away, police said. 

    Police were looking for a 2019 burgundy Ford F-250 and later found it in Tyrone.

