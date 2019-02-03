  • LIVE UPDATES: Super Bowl LIII with Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - After days, weeks and months of anticipation, Super Bowl Sunday is finally here!

    Super Bowl LIII is a matchup of experience against youth as Tom Brady and the New England Patriots face Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams.

    Channel 2 Action News has a team of reporters and photographers covering the Super Bowl from every angle. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for LIVE reports from the biggest sporting event of the year.

    LIVE minute-by-minute updates from Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein below:

    3:16 p.m

    It certainly feels like a very Patriots-heavy crowd. Fans of New England have traveled well. 

    3:10 p.m.

    The NFL has announced the roof will be open before the game but closed during the actual game.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories