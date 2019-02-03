ATLANTA - After days, weeks and months of anticipation, Super Bowl Sunday is finally here!
Super Bowl LIII is a matchup of experience against youth as Tom Brady and the New England Patriots face Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams.
Channel 2 Action News has a team of reporters and photographers covering the Super Bowl from every angle. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for LIVE reports from the biggest sporting event of the year.
LIVE minute-by-minute updates from Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein below:
3:16 p.m
It certainly feels like a very Patriots-heavy crowd. Fans of New England have traveled well.
#SBLlll is a home game for the #Patriots pic.twitter.com/xecFN8zwxZ— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) February 3, 2019
3:10 p.m.
The NFL has announced the roof will be open before the game but closed during the actual game.
For those on roof watch... The roof at @MBStadium will be OPEN pregame but closed during the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/JLKsWy9Cux— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) February 3, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}