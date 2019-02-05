Woman says she had scary encounter with man who appeared be impersonating officer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are working to track down a suspicious man who scared a woman at her own front door.
Investigators came up with a sketch after the woman said the man was dressed like an officer, when he came to her DeKalb County home.
Police said when the woman answered the door and he immediately put his foot in the crack of the door to keep her from closing it.
The woman said the man came to the home on Kings Highway, right across the street from Renfroe Middle School around 7 p.m. in the last week of November.
She told police she thought the man in this sketch was an officer because of the way he was dressed, black tactile clothing and had a gold badge on his belt.
We'll have the details of the encounter that left the woman shaken, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Police in Decatur want to know if anyone’s seen this guy...possibly impersonating an officer. LIVE report next pic.twitter.com/3AhNcSO0lo— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 5, 2019
