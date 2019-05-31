ATLANTA - Famous rapper Lil Durk turned himself in to Atlanta police Thursday night on charges connected to a shooting earlier this year outside The Varsity.
Before he surrendered, Lil Durk -- Durk Derrick Banks -- talked exclusively with Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne.
Exclusive: before he surrendered at the Fulton County Jail, I interviewed #lildurk about the agg assault, gang-related charges & more. He suggests he’s innocent @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/eR2NAkXfNU— Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) May 31, 2019
TODAY on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. -- we ask Lil Durk about his previous arrests, if he was involved in the shooting outside The Varsity and much more.
