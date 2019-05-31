Lanes reopen on I-285 SB in DeKalb County after crash investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews reopened lanes after a crash investigation during the Friday morning commute.
The crash happened on Interstate 285 southbound at Glenwood Road (exit 44) in DeKalb County.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for updates on the crash investigation on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Triple Team Traffic first told you about the wreck on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene just after 6 a.m. Friday when three right lanes were closed.
GRIDLOCK ALERT: @mckayWSB is up over this bad crash on I-285/sb at Glenwood Rd. in DeKalb County. Only 1 left lane is open. Inner loop delays back before Memorial Dr. #ATLtraffic #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/pIlsQwis2y— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) May 31, 2019
The crash cleared at 7:30 a.m.
Just cleared. Towed away tractor trailer and looks like SUV that ran into back of it https://t.co/ZlFsVGdvJ3— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) May 31, 2019
