  • Lanes reopen on I-285 SB in DeKalb County after crash investigation

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews reopened lanes after a crash investigation during the Friday morning commute. 

    The crash happened on Interstate 285 southbound at Glenwood Road (exit 44) in DeKalb County. 

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for updates on the crash investigation on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    Triple Team Traffic first told you about the wreck on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    NewsChopper 2 was over the scene just after 6 a.m. Friday when three right lanes were closed.

    The crash cleared at 7:30 a.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories