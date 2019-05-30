Dramatic video shows toddler nearly drown before sister, nearby cop rescue her

DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Dramatic surveillance video shows a toddler nearly drowning in an apartment pool before her older sister and a nearby police officer saved her life.
Kali Dallis, 3, was in the pool at her Chamblee apartment complex on May 15 when she went underwater.
Video shows the moments her 10-year-old sister, Jayla, realized she was drowning and raced to get her out of the pool.
Jayla talked to Channel 2's Michael Seiden about the scary moments that could have ended her sister's life.
Luckily, a police officer was nearby.
We'll show you the heart-stopping videos that show this little girl's close encounter, and her rescue, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 teens arrested after night of video games turned violent
- Police: Body found at pool with 'obvious trauma' may be missing teen
- Dads adopt 6 siblings who spent nearly 5 years in foster care
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}