ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that rapper Lil Durk will turn himself in to police Thursday afternoon for his alleged involvement in a shooting outside The Varsity earlier this year.
Channel 2’s Michael Seiden talked with Durk Derrick Banks’ attorney, who confirmed his client will surrender later Thursday.
Lil Durk’s attorney said he didn’t know the exact charges his client will face, but the charges are in connection with a shooting outside The Varsity a few days after the Super Bowl.
Lil Durk surrenders
