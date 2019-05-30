Officer seen on video beating homeless woman with baton charged

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A prosecutor has announced felony charges against an Atlanta-area police officer who was captured on video hitting a homeless woman inside a convenience store.
Cellphone video forced prosecutors to reconsider the use of force case involving DeKalb County officer Phillip Larscheid from two years ago.
The officer was called to a Decatur gas station for a shoplifting and loitering call involving Katie McCrary but when she tried to leave and push past the officer, he beat her with his baton.
Larcheid was initially cleared but after the video surfaced, the use of force case was reopened and sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate.
The GBI then turned over its findings to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.
Officer P.J. Larscheid has been with DeKalb police more than five years and in that time he used force 14 times, including euthanizing a deer with a firearm in 2011, according to the personnel file obtained by Channel 2.
Use of force doesn’t always mean a complaint was filed.
