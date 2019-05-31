Billionaire who is paying off Morehouse class' student debt is at it again

ATLANTA - Robert F. Smith, the billionaire who vowed to eliminate the student debt of Morehouse College’s Class of 2019, is still in the giving spirit. He now has plans to help 1,000 students score paid internships.
The entrepreneur created intern X, a sector of his Fund II Foundation. The program is helping “rising sophomores with at least a 2.8 GPA from ethnically underrepresented groups” land an eight-week summer internship in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
[Who is the man paying off student loans at Morehouse?]
AT&T, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Deloitte, Citi and Vista Equity Partners are reportedly among the companies that have pledged to take on internX candidates.
TRENDING STORIES:
Earlier this month, Smith shocked Morehouse graduates when he revealed he’d be paying off their student loan debt. The technology investor, who received an honorary doctorate from the HBCU, made the surprise announcement during the institution’s morning commencement. The gift has been estimated to be worth up to $40 million.
To register for internX, visit https://internx.org/register/student
This report was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}