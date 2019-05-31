Body found at Roswell pool ID'd as missing teen girl; 18-year-old man arrested

ROSWELL, Ga. - The medical examiner has confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the body found near a swimming pool at an apartment complex Wednesday in Roswell is that of a missing teen girl.
Mercedes Chico-Sims was found dead by a maintenance worker.
The Centennial High School student's Johns Creek neighborhood is half a mile from the complex where the body was found, and just a one-minute drive from the location.
Roswell police confirmed 18-year-old Elijah Foster was arrested and charged with concealing death of another in connection to this case.
We're working to learn more details about the teen girl's death, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Foster was also charged with additional offenses unrelated to this investigation.
Petchenik talked to a friend of Chico-Sims on the phone. Savannah Howard said she is a close friend of the teen and that everyone is distraught about her disappearance.
TRENDING STORIES:
"It was so unexpected. I was shocked. I felt sick to my stomach," Howard said. "She had the biggest heart ever. She always had a smile on her face, even when she was going through rough times."
BREAKING: #Fulton County medical examiner positively identifies body found near #Roswell pool as 17-year-old Mercedes Chico-Sims. The cause and manner of her death are still pending, per investigators. Latest at noon. pic.twitter.com/jTxXONQV1X— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) May 31, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}