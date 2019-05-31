  • Body found at Roswell pool ID'd as missing teen girl; 18-year-old man arrested

    By: Mike Petchenik

    ROSWELL, Ga. - The medical examiner has confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the body found near a swimming pool at an apartment complex Wednesday in Roswell is that of a missing teen girl. 

    Mercedes Chico-Sims was found dead by a maintenance worker. 

    The Centennial High School student's Johns Creek neighborhood is half a mile from the complex where the body was found, and just a one-minute drive from the location.

    Roswell police confirmed 18-year-old Elijah Foster was arrested and charged with concealing death of another in connection to this case.    

    Foster was also charged with additional offenses unrelated to this investigation.

    Petchenik talked to a friend of Chico-Sims on the phone. Savannah Howard said she is a close friend of the teen and that everyone is distraught about her disappearance. 

    "It was so unexpected. I was shocked. I felt sick to my stomach," Howard said. "She had the biggest heart ever. She always had a smile on her face, even when she was going through rough times."

