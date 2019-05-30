Police: Teen reported missing believed to be victim found dead near pool

ROSWELL, Ga. - The medical examiner is still working to officially identify the body that was found near a swimming pool at an apartment complex Wednesday in Roswell.
However, police believe they know the identity of the victim.
Channel 2’s North Fulton County Bureau Chief Mike Petchenik has learned police in Johns Creek received a report of a missing 17-year-old girl shortly before the body was found.
The missing teen was identified as Mercedes Chico-Smith. The medical examiner has not said if the body is Chico-Smith, but police said they believe she is the victim.
