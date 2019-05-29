ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment complex.
Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik is at the apartments off Nesbit Ferry Road, where crime scene tape is strung around the pool area.
Police say a maintenance worker found a girl's body by the pool and there were "obvious signs of trauma."
NewsChopper 2 showed several crime scene investigators in the pool area.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
BREAKING: #Roswell police investigating a suspicious death at apartments off Nesbit Ferry Road. We are enroute to the scene now.— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) May 29, 2019
Johns Creek police tell Petchenik that they were looking for a missing teen Tuesday night.
They believe the body found is that of the missing teen.
UPDATE: #JohnsCreek Police tell me they were looking for a missing teen last night. They believe the body found at an apartment complex pool is of that missing teen. https://t.co/nhIciXihps— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) May 29, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}