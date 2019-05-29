  • Body found with 'obvious trauma' at Roswell pool may be missing teen, police say

    By: Mike Petchenik

    ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment complex. 

    Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik is at the apartments off Nesbit Ferry Road, where crime scene tape is strung around the pool area. 

    Police say a maintenance worker found a girl's body by the pool and there were "obvious signs of trauma."

    NewsChopper 2 showed several crime scene investigators in the pool area. 

    Johns Creek police tell Petchenik that they were looking for a missing teen Tuesday night. 

    They believe the body found is that of the missing teen. 

