Farmers say hot, dry weather is perfect for your favorite Georgia-grown fruit

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - It may be too hot and too dry for many of us right now, but Georgia fruit growers are loving it.
Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen traveled to Jaemor Farms in Hall County where they said the weather is perfect for their strawberry plants.
Last season those plants had rotten fruit on them, this season is the opposite.
"The past five or six weeks, the strawberry season has turned out to be really good. Dry weather has been the key,” Echols said.
We'll explain why the heat is good for strawberries -- and the other fruit expected to be some of the best, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
