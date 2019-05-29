Neighbor accused of killing 63-year-old Fayetteville woman

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are working to determine what led a man to allegedly killed one of his neighbors.
Neighbors gave Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman pictures of the crime scene Friday night along Bay Branch Boulevard in Fayetteville.
A small memorial now marks the spot where police said Mimi Perry was killed by her neighbor.
There’s now a makeshift memorial marking the spot where Mimi Perry’s body was found pic.twitter.com/08DBlujS9Z— Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWSB) May 28, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
- Testimony gives new details about night 21-year-old killed man after hit-and-run
- Police ID teen who died of apparent drowning during Memorial Day pool party
- Car crashes into Athens Chick-fil-A
"I was floored. Nothing like that has ever happened around here. I mean, I’ve always felt safe. Everybody feels safe,” neighbor Luann Cofield said.
Police give us a better idea of how the victim and the suspect knew each other, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}