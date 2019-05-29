  • Neighbor accused of killing 63-year-old Fayetteville woman

    By: Alyssa Hyman

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are working to determine what led a man to allegedly killed one of his neighbors.

    Neighbors gave Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman pictures of the crime scene Friday night along Bay Branch Boulevard in Fayetteville.

    A small memorial now marks the spot where police said Mimi Perry was killed by her neighbor.

    "I was floored. Nothing like that has ever happened around here. I mean, I’ve always felt safe. Everybody feels safe,” neighbor Luann Cofield said.

