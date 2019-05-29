Mother believes home invasion by teens may have been a setup

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A mother says a night of video games turned violent when a group of teenagers ambushed her son and his friends.
The suspects barged in with a gun and held it to the foreheads of at least two of the boys in the house, investigators said.
Police arrested three 16-year-olds while two others remain on the run.
Why the mother believes the home invasion was a setup, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
