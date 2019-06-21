Man applying for job finds out high school diploma is invalid, he never graduated

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man had no idea his high school diploma was invalid -- and that he never actually graduated -- until he applied for a new job.
Nassir Islaam Harris thought that he graduated from Shiloh High School in 2016, but just found out that he was actually required to retake a gateway test to be credited with earning his degree.
Harris told Channel 2's Gwinnett Bureau Chief Tony Thomas that when he applied for a new job, officials in Gwinnett County said he never actually graduated.
The frustrating response he got from his high school, today on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
