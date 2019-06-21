  • Man applying for job finds out high school diploma is invalid, he never graduated

    By: Tony Thomas

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man had no idea his high school diploma was invalid -- and that he never actually graduated -- until he applied for a new job.

    Nassir Islaam Harris thought that he graduated from Shiloh High School in 2016, but just found out that he was actually required to retake a gateway test to be credited with earning his degree. 

    Harris told Channel 2's Gwinnett Bureau Chief Tony Thomas that when he applied for a new job, officials in Gwinnett County said he never actually graduated. 

