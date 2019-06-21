Police narcotics unit raids home; removes drugs, money, cars from house

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple police agencies raided a home early Friday morning while serving a search warrant.
Officers were suited in bulletproof vests and carrying large guns as they went to the home on the 2700 block of Ocean Valley Road.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was at the scene as officers carted out drugs, weapons, cash, electronics and other items.
We're working to learn what else was found inside the home and if anyone was arrested, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
South Fulton Police raid home in Hillandale neighborhood. Taken tubs, cash, electronics, two cars and dog out of house pic.twitter.com/xmjHfu0OvY— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) June 21, 2019
