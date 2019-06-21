Deputies release new photos of abandoned newborn found wrapped in plastic

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has released new photos of a newborn found abandoned in the woods behind a family's home.
Baby "India" was found wrapped in plastic grocery bag on June 6. She was rushed to the hospital where she recovered.
Authorities are working to find the baby's mother or father -- if anyone has any information in this case to call them at 770-888-7308.
Channel 2's Tom Regan spoke to the family who found the baby on their property.
Alan Ragatz said it was "act of God" that he and his daughters found the newborn.
“We went down, pulled it up. There was a poor little baby wrapped in a plastic bag, and we called 911,” Ragatz said. “She was alive. She was crying, so we figured that was a good sign. Could have been worse. The credit goes to my girls. They were the ones sticking with it.”
