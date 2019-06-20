0 21-year-old facing new charges after allegedly killing man following hit-and-run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman accused of killing a man after a hit-and-run could be headed back to jail.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones obtained new documents Thursday that show Hannah Payne, 22, now faces additional felony charges.

A grand jury handed up an indictment against Payne on charges including felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment surrounding the death of Kenneth Herring, 62.

Payne is currently out on bond. The new indictment means she will be arrested on the new charges.

“That is awesome. That's all I got to say,” said Christine Herring, the victim’s wife. “She was really, really wrong for what she did.”

Police said Payne shot and killed Herring at the intersection of Forest Parkway and Riverdale Road last May after she saw him leaving the scene of a minor accident.

Prosecutors say a 911 dispatcher repeatedly told Payne not to follow Herring, but she did anyways. Officers say she blocked Herring in, went to his car and shot him.

In an earlier interview with Channel 2 Action News, Payne’s attorney said she was trying to do the right thing.

“It's just seems like an unfortunate situation of a good Samaritan trying to stop a person on a hit-and-run,” attorney Matt Tucker said.

Prosecutors say Payne screamed and cursed at Herring, who may have been having a medical episode. She then shot him, according to police.

Payne eventually got out of jail on a $100,000 bond. She now faces more charges and will be rearrested.

Christine Herring told Jones she hopes this time, the judge gives her a stiff bond “where she can't get out. Where she can't afford to get out. The numbers should be high as ever.”

Jones had an interview scheduled with Payne’s attorney about the new developments but then didn't hear back from the attorney.

Deputies could arrest Payne as early as Thursday evening.

