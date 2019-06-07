Newborn abandoned in wooded area in Forsyth County, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are asking for help in identifying a newborn found abandoned in a wooded area in Forsyth County.
The Forysth County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called out to the 1900 block of Daves Creek Road Thursday night after a caller said they heard a baby crying. When they arrived, they found a white, newborn girl who had been left in a wooded area.
Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking the public’s help in finding the infant’s mother.
If anyone knows a woman who was in the late stages of pregnancy and may have given birth to this infant, please contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781- 3087.
