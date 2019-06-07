ATLANTA - Some people are waking up to widespread rain and storms in parts of north Georgia this morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said the rain will impact much of the area throughout the morning.
Walls is tracking some thunderstorms in the southwest areas of Atlanta, but they are expected to move through other parts of metro Atlanta later this morning.
And this is just the beginning of the rain.
Much more rain, up to 4 inches in some areas, is possible through next week.
Temperatures will be mild through the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Stormtracker 2HD remains active this morning. While a few storms could be strong, the overall risk for severe weather remains low. Our main threats this morning and this afternoon include heavy downpours and impacts on the road. pic.twitter.com/wmgIqCa0sI— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) June 7, 2019
