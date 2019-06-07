  • Atlanta police search for a missing 8-year-old girl

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police needs help locating this missing child.

    Imani Colvin disappeared around 8 p.m. in the area of Perkerson Park.

    Police said the 8-year-old was wearing a pink shirt with dark blue jeans. She weighs around 65 pounds and is 4 feet tall.

    If you see the little girl, you’re asked to call the police. 

