Atlanta police search for a missing 8-year-old girl

ATLANTA - Atlanta police needs help locating this missing child.
Imani Colvin disappeared around 8 p.m. in the area of Perkerson Park.
Police said the 8-year-old was wearing a pink shirt with dark blue jeans. She weighs around 65 pounds and is 4 feet tall.
If you see the little girl, you’re asked to call the police.
We'll have updates on the search for the little girl on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
