Homeowner shoots, kills attempted intruder, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder in Clayton County early Friday morning.
Police responded to a 911 call on Jenni Circle around 3 a.m. and found a man lying at the bottom of the stairs with gunshot wounds.
The homeowner said he grabbed his rifle and fired several shots after he heard the man break in, police said.
The suspected intruder died on the way to the hospital.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is in Jonesboro working to learn more about the victim and the suspect.
We're learning more details about exactly what happened the moments before the intruder was shot, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
