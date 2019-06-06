0 Tyler Perry responds to actress behind billboards seeking ‘leading role'

An actress who wanted to get the attention of movie mogul Tyler Perry did just that.

Racquel Bailey, based out of New Jersey, really wanted to be in a Tyler Perry production, so last month, she rented two billboards near Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta.

The $2,000 billboards had a photo of her and a bold message that read: “Attention Mr. Perry: Racquel Bailey is your next leading lady.”

Two days after the second billboard went up, Bailey said, Tyler Perry Studios responded. She flew to Atlanta and auditioned. She was waiting to hear about whether she got the role.

On Thursday, Perry took to Instagram to respond to the billboard and send a message to anyone else considering using the same strategy to get a job with him.

“This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!! This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose,” Perry said in the caption to the photo of Bailey’s billboard.

It wasn’t all negative feedback, though.

Perry acknowledged Bailey’s drive, her desire to work with him, and even applauded her previous acting performance.

