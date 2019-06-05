Delta flight attendants say uniforms are making them sick

ATLANTA - A Delta flight attendant tells Channel 2 Action News that she's being forced to wear a uniform that makes her sick.
The company rolled out the new plum collection about a year ago. Since then, more than 2,400 Delta employees have joined a secret Facebook group to share their stories and pictures of how they say the uniform is affecting their health.
"My biggest fear -- what is the long-term health effect? What's going to happen to all of us? Are we all going to have an auto immune disease?" the flight attendant said, asking not to be identified.
