LOS ANGELES - The leader of a megachurch looking to build in Georgia has been arrested in a major sex trafficking case.
The California attorney general arrested Joaquin Garcia and others on charges of sexual traffic child rape and child pornography.
García runs La Luz Del Mundo, the Mexico-based megachurch that wants to build a massive, 300-acre development in Hall County.
Channel 2's Tom Regan has been following the church's development since the proposal was made in September.
