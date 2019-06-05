"She deserves death" – Family wants harsh punishment for woman who killed rapper

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members of a man shot and killed by the mother of his children took the stand to ask the judge for the maximum punishment.
Rapper Rahim Grant recorded his own death in 2017. Last month, a Clayton County jury found Ciera Harp guilty of his murder.
Police say she shot him seven times.
“As I said she deserves death, therefore I ask for the maximum sentence so that she will never ever murder anyone else,” said Grant’s aunt Mary Briscoe.
