Internal reports: Patients got wrong teeth pulled at VA clinics

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has uncovered new problems at Veterans Affairs including dentists repeatedly pulling the wrong teeth. We've learned this problem went on for months.
When we showed internal reports to local medical malpractice attorney Keith Lindsay, he called them 'appalling at all levels."
The documents, sent to Channel 2's Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant by a confidential VA source, detail how dentists at metro Atlanta VA clinics repeatedly pulled the wrong teeth from patients’ mouths.
A spokesperson for the Atlanta VA Healthcare System sent us this statement in response to our findings:
"Atlanta VA Health Care System always strives to provide Veterans with the very best health care available. When we don’t meet that standard, we hold ourselves accountable. That’s why we taken necessary action to hold staff involved in these incidents accountable and worked with the VA National Office of Dentistry and Regional headquarters to assign national experts to advise and assist in improvement processes.
"Additionally, we are conducting a top-to-bottom review of our oral surgery department’s operations. While this review is ongoing, VA will be referring Veterans in need of oral surgery to community providers to ensure no negative impact to patient care.
"Our response to these incidents is an opportunity to reevaluate our overall operations to provide even better care to our Veterans moving forward."
