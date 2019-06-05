  • Woman says she jumped out of moving car after Lyft driver refused to stop

    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - A woman told Channel 2 Action News she feared for her life before jumping out of a moving car during a recent Lyft ride.

    The passenger who did not want to be identified said the incident happened at 2 a.m. Sunday on 14th Street and Howell Mill Road on her way back to Inman Park.

    She said everything seemed normal until the driver started taking unexpected turns.

    "When my intuition kicked in, I've got to save myself," she said.

