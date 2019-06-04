ATLANTA - A bunch of kids and young adults in Atlanta got a huge surprise Tuesday morning … a LIVE performance from Lil Nas!
The famous rapper performed his hit “Old Town Road” when he showed up at the city’s Summer Youth Engagement Program.
.@LilNasX surprises the crowd at the pep rally that officially kicks off the City’s Summer youth programming! #OneAtlanta #FutureofATL @keishabottoms pic.twitter.com/k5QRNhNIa1— City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) June 4, 2019
According to the City of Atlanta, the summer program will engage at least 5,000 youth through employment opportunities, professional skills development and overall health and wellness improvement.
Tuesday's event was hosted by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
