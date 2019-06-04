  • SWAT on scene of officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators and SWAT are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County.

    DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that SWAT is on a call in the area of Rolling Rock Drive in Conley.

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is at the scene, where investigators are keeping her and a Channel 2 photographer at a distance from the active situation.

    We're working to learn details of the situation as it unfolds, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

