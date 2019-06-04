SWAT on scene of officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators and SWAT are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that SWAT is on a call in the area of Rolling Rock Drive in Conley.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is at the scene, where investigators are keeping her and a Channel 2 photographer at a distance from the active situation.
There’s an officer involved shooting going on in Conley (Dekalb county), & a SWAT team is now here on Rolling Rock Drive. Investigators said it’s an active situation so they’re keeping us back. More info in my live report at Noon on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/v2SJEdfALg— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) June 4, 2019
We're working to learn details of the situation as it unfolds, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
