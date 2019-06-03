Police investigate double homicide at Gwinnett apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a double homicide inside a Buford-area apartment complex.
Police were called to the Preston Hills apartment complex along Buford Drive Monday afternoon to investigate after two bodies were found inside an apartment there.
Investigators say the victims are a 40-year-old man and 39-year-old woman.
Police continue to investigate the motive behind the killings.
Video sent back from NewsChopper 2 showed several police cars in the parking lot of one of the apartment buildings.
