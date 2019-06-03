Shed catches fire at construction site in Old Fourth Ward

ATLANTA - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in northeast Atlanta that sent smoke billowing into the sky near the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the fire just before noon Monday. It was on North Avenue and Boulevard.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News it was a structure fire that has been extinguished.
There was a shed on fire at a construction site, according to Sgt. Cortez Stafford with Atlanta Fire and Rescue.
The shed contained lawn mower equipment which was the cause of the heavy black smoke.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
There was no entrapment, Stafford said.
