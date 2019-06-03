  • Sandy Springs police officer hit by car; Road shut down in area

    By: Kristen Holloway

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Sandy Springs police officer was hit by a car at a busy intersection on Monday.

    According to police, the person was hit on Powers Ferry Road between the Chatahoochee River and Northside Drive around 8 a.m. The officer was working traffic by a condo complex, One River Place.

    The officer was conscious, alert and breathing. He was taken to the hospital.

    The area is currently shut down due to the investigation. 

    The accident is "probably" a hit and run, police told Channel 2 Action News.

    Drivers can use North Parkway as an alternate.

