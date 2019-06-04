Police believe same robber held workers at gunpoint at cellphone stores across metro

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that three metro Atlanta police departments are working together to solve a string of cellphone store robberies.
Surveillance video shows a suspect robbing a metro Atlanta AT&T store in January, and investigators believe the same suspect was caught on camera robbing a T-Mobile store in Cobb County in mid-May.
Most recently, a T-Mobile store in East Point was robbed and police believe it's highly likely all three cases are connected.
"We don't want anyone to get hurt. I'm not saying that's going to happen but just to keep everyone safe, we want to go ahead and find out who these people are and get them off the street," East Point police Sgt. Ebony Bullock said.
