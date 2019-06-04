SWAT standoff underway after man fires shots at group of people

ATLANTA - Police say they are trying to get an armed man to surrender after firing shots in an Atlanta neighborhood overnight.
Officers were called to the home near MLK Jr. Drive and Racine street SW where people said a friend fired shots at them from his house around 12:30 a.m.
They told police that he was possibly drinking.
Channel 2's Darryn Moore is with the officers as they gather at a nearby gas station.
