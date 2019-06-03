Why are crowds of people attacking police officers with water guns?

ATLANTA - Have you seen the videos circulating online of people attacking police officers with water guns?
It’s a trend right now under the hashtag “#RealGunsDownWaterGunsUp” – and the videos are going viral. It’s meant to encourage nonviolent interactions.
One video that appears to show dozens of people shooting an Atlanta police cruiser with water guns has been shared more than 113,000 times on Facebook. WARNING: There is some inappropriate language in the video linked in this report.
We’re talking with police about what they’re planning to do about this trend and why they say it’s so dangerous, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Atlanta crew attack police with water guns🔫#police #atlanta #retweet #share #guns #viral pic.twitter.com/7nj9NWoiRJ— Don (@dontv__) June 3, 2019
