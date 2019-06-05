NEW YORK (AP)
0
Sephora to close all stores today
- Sephora says it will close all its U.S. stores on the morning of June 5 to host "inclusion workshops" for its employees. The move comes just over a month after the cosmetics company caught the internet's eye, when singer SZA said she had security called on her while shopping at a California store.
We'll have details of what happened with the singer that is causing the training, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
