  • Sephora to close all stores today

    Updated:
    NEW YORK (AP) - Sephora says it will close all its U.S. stores on the morning of June 5 to host "inclusion workshops" for its employees. The move comes just over a month after the cosmetics company caught the internet's eye, when singer SZA said she had security called on her while shopping at a California store.

    We'll have details of what happened with the singer that is causing the training, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

