  • HAPPENING NOW: Person barricaded inside metro Atlanta hotel room

    Updated:

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police tell Channel 2 Action News a person has barricaded themselves inside a metro Atlanta hotel room.

    Right now, Roswell police and SWAT teams are the Ramada Inn off Mansell Road. 

    NewsChopper 2 is flying over the hotel, which is blocked off by police tape.

    WATCH LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. as we follow the latest from this active scene.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories